Is Green Man Festival 2020 cancelled? Organisers address concern

Events are facing uncertainty right now, but is Green Man Festival 2020 cancelled?

At the moment, anyone due to attend any event is keeping their eyes peeled for all important updates.

So far, we have seen such major festivals as Glastonbury, Download, Isle of Wight, Lovebox, All Points East and more make the dreaded announcement.

Of course, the decision to cancel this year's events haven't been made lightly, but with the safety of staff, performers and customers in mind. We are still being encouraged only to leave the home for work if absolutely necessary and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible.

This is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the colossal strain on health services.

We're all in this together, but for music fans, it's still very sad to see the cancellation of events people have been looking forward to for so long.

So, has Green Man been hit too?

Is Green Man Festival 2020 cancelled?

No, Green Man Festival 2020 is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, the event is still scheduled to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, August 20th 2020.

Although the likes of Glastonbury have announced they're postponing events, there are still many still planning on going ahead, such as Reading & Leeds Festival.

In a statement on Wednesday, 18th March, Green Man posted on Twitter: "Thank you so much to all of you wonderful people who have bought tickets this year, we have sold out in record time which is amazing. Green Man takes place 5 months from now at the end of August, so we are still planning to go ahead."

However, there are concerns and measures being undertaken, as outlined in the full tweet below:

2020 update from the Green Man Team x pic.twitter.com/SoHfbJ08Uf — Green Man (@GreenManFest) March 18, 2020

Green Man Festival 2020: Essential acts to see

The Twitter page remains active and they posted as recently as April 22nd, in celebration of Earth Day.

So, considering it's still set to go ahead, it's worth reflecting on the line-up, discovering some musicians early and determining who you'd definitely like to see.

Yet again, Green Man has outdone themselves with this year's bill.

However, there are certain names you certainly won't want to miss! Across the line-up, we'd wholeheartedly recommend going to see Michael Kiwanuka, Caribou, Thundercat, Black Midi, (Sandy) Alex G, Tropical F Storm, Mac Demarco, Little Dragon, Charlotte Adigery... we could be here all day!

Be sure to check these out though if it continues to go ahead.

