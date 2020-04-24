Is Final Fantasy VII Remake the full game? Everything you must know!

Some newcomers to the series are asking if the Final Fantasy VII Remake is the full game.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is reportedly the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive meaning lots of Sony gamers are experiencing the many highs and lows of Square Enix's retelling. With there being lots of newcomers who haven't played the original, some people are asking whether the 2020 interpretation is the full and whole game.

There were plenty of concerns prior to its launch that the Final Fantasy VII Remake wouldn't be long enough due to being in Midgar only, but Square Enix eased any and all worries by assuring fans that the game would be as big as a new mainline entry.

It's possible that this answer could have confused some fans who have never played the original, but these same people needn't threat about there not being anymore Cloud, Tifa, Aerith or Barret as this is not the full or whole game as of yet.

How many chapters are in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

There are 18 chapters in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake has 18 chapters and they all add up to between 30-40 hours to beat the game.

However, this varied length is dependent on how much you explore and whether you bother with the side quests.

Although the side quests are mostly boring fetch jobs in which you must find some cats, chocobos, and kids, they are somewhat essential to your experience as they can influence whether Cloud has a special scene with either Tifa or Aerith in chapter 14.

Plus, there are some great mini-games that act as side quests such as becoming the master of squats with Cloud and becoming the pull-up champion with Tifa.

Is FF7 Remake the full game?

No, the Final Fantasy VII Remake is not the full game.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is not the full or whole game, and we don't know when it will be complete as Square Enix don't know how many parts they wish to create.

If you've never played the original PS One title (which we recommend you do right now on PS4) you should know that Midgar is only about one-tenth of the story.

However, this doesn't really indicate how many parts/episodes will be released as the Final Fantasy VII Remake is now recognised more as a reimagining.

This means that anything is possible especially with all the changes that have been made and the game now being in its own timeline.

It's quite possible that part 2 could be the last, but if we were gamblers we'd predict that there will be probably three parts altogether to turn the "remake" into a trilogy.

With the Final Fantasy VII Remake not being a whole game, it does raise questions as to how your progress and choices will carry over. And, although some have dismissed all choices in the game as superfluous, this is completely wrong as some of the choices do impact the game's narrative in small ways especially in regard to Tifa and Aerith.

But, away from all of the questions about how this and that is going to happen, just rejoice in knowing that Tifa, Aerith, and Barret are set to return in another entry that'll introduce you to more wonderful characters you don't know of yet

With that being said, don't expect any major DLC to help fill the void while part 2 is in-development.