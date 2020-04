Is Creamfields 2020 cancelled? Organisers address concerns on Twitter

With more festivals announcing cancellations, those planning to attend Creamfields 2020 are desperate for updates.

Eager festivalgoers are currently doubting whether many of the summer's major events will go ahead.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson laid down strict guidelines instructing the UK public only to leave the house if absolutely necessary. Notable exceptions are for work (if it cannot be done at home), shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day, although this must be done alone or with one member of your household.

It's continuing to affect a wide range of businesses and those due to attend festivals over the coming summer are becoming increasingly eager to find out which ones are cancelled or postponed.

One of the most hyped this year is Creamfields, but is it still scheduled?

Is Creamfields 2020 cancelled?

No, Creamfields 2020 is being monitored, but as of yet, it hasn't been cancelled and is still set to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, 27th August 2020.

At the moment, Reading & Leeds is also still scheduled, which takes place on the same weekend as Creamfields. However, those who plan to attend are becoming increasingly worried about a potential cancellation.

Recently, it was announced that this year's Glastonbury Festival has been postponed until next year, writing on Twitter: "We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily."

On the other hand, Creamfields tweeted on Wednesday, March 18th ensuring customers it'll still go ahead. Read the tweet below:

Creamfields fans flock to Twitter

The festival's official Twitter page has continued to engage with customers, and the posts have been as recent as April 10th 2020.

Of course, there are still plenty of music festivals still planning to go ahead, but it hasn't stopped many taking to Twitter to offer their thoughts and concerns.

Check out a selection of tweets:

