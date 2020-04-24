Is Belsonic 2020 cancelled? Ticketholders grow increasingly concerned

A number of event organisers have made announcements, but is Belsonic 2020 cancelled?

For music fans, few things beat festival season.

It's a time when we can all wave goodbye to the nine to five and have fun with family and friends in the sun... or rain. Let's face it, there's always a bit of rain!

However, this year is set to be very different as more and more music festivals are being cancelled or postponed in response to the current pandemic.

Just weeks ago, we went into lockdown and have been told to leave the home only for work if absolutely necessary and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. The aim is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to unaffected households, thus saving lives and helping out health services.

Event cancellations have been expected ever since, but not all have made the dreaded announcement yet.

Has Belsonic?

Is Belsonic 2020 cancelled?

No, Belsonic 2020 is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, it's still set to go ahead on the previously confirmed dates, from Sunday, June 7th to Sunday, June 28th.

Interestingly, the event page on Twitter hasn't seen any tweets since March 11th [see below], which was simply promoting one of the concerts.

However, if you're keen to get a notification when any update comes through, you can sign up to their newsletter with all the latest over on the website.

All you have to do is scroll to the bottom of the page and enter your first name, last name and email address. That way, if there's any news, you'll be the first to know without having to go searching.

There has been no update regarding COVID-19 on the Facebook page either. But, it's worth following the page just in case, as well as their Twitter.

Belsonic hopefuls head to Twitter

A number of eager festivalgoers have flocked to Twitter in hopes of a response, with some already arguing that cancellation is sadly inevitable.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@belsonicbelfast #belsonic Everything else is cancelled. When are you going to make an announcement? pic.twitter.com/vyTcUVPZuS — Matt M (@mjm8686) March 28, 2020

@SkyNews @BBCNews perhaps you can get a response from @belsonicbelfast as they are ignoring everyone who is trying to get an answer. They have not yet provided any guidance on whether Belsonic is still going ahead in June or if it is cancelled. We need to know. — Kirsty (@Kirsty_Lynch_90) April 17, 2020

An update about Belsonic in June would be greatly appreciated like cancelled all together.. re-scheduled?.. — Kiera McKee-McCloskey (@_kieramccloskey) April 21, 2020

Look's like Belsonic performance will join the cancelled list too. Hopefully can come back next year https://t.co/h6WuAZ76d8 — Graham (@Shaggerohara) April 21, 2020

@bennicky I see all most concerts are being cancelled due to Corona virus ,any word on Belsonic? — Cathal Grimes (@cathal_grimes) April 23, 2020

