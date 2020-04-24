'Incredible': Rangers linked 25-year-old hails Ibrox atmopshere, needs summer switch

Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership giants held talks with Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann after his superb spell at Kilmarnock.

Daniel Bachmann has hailed the ‘incredible’ Ibrox atmosphere while speaking to Watford’s official website, not long after being linked with a move to Rangers.

If Steven Gerrard’s side come calling again this summer, and they might, surely the 25-year-old goalkeeper would be tempted by the prospect of returning north of the border.

Bachmann is supposed to be at the peak of his powers but, since returning from a terrific loan spell at Kilmarnock, the seldom-seen shot-stopper has not featured in a single Premier League game for Watford.

Neither Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores nor Nigel Pearson have included Bachmann in any of their matchday squads. But could Rangers come to his rescue?

The evergreen Allan McGregor cannot go on forever at the age of 38 and there is room for a new goalkeeper in Gerrard’s squad with Wes Foderingham due to become a free agent in July as it stands.

Bachmann admitted last year that he had held talks over a move to Rangers, speaking to The Sun, and clearly the roar of Ibrox made quite an impression on the one-time Stoke City youngster.

“It would have to be playing at Celtic Park or Ibrox,” Bachmann said when discussing his best memories of Scottish football.

“Both stadiums are incredible and the noise is just like 'wow'. You don't get much better in world football than playing in front of a full house there. They are better than most Premier League grounds.”

If there is one player who could actually benefit from the year-long postponement of Euro 2020, it is Watford’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Bachmann admitted to the Observer that his lack of game-time this season had probably cost him a place in Austria’s 23-man squad. But with the tournament now due to take place next summer instead, Bachmann has a golden opportunity to put that right.