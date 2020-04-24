‘I see all his qualities’: Lionel Messi rates player reportedly offered to Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have offered Samuel Umtiti to Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been reported that Barcelona want to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Spurs in the summer transfer window.

However, amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, the Spanish and European giants are unlikely to muster up the transfer fee needed for the midfielder, and have offered central defender Umtiti and right-back Nelson Semedo to Spurs in exchange.

Umtiti has been on the books of Barca since 2016, but the France international has had injury issues and has not been able to make the impact at Camp Nou that he would have liked.

However, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi rates the former Lyon star highly, and raved about him in 2018.

Messi told the January 2018 edition of World Soccer: "[Umtiti] trains in the same way he plays. He doesn't leave anything in reserve; he's an excellent person away from the pitch as well. Seeing how he trains, I'm not surprised at what he does in matches, I see all his qualities."

Stats

Umtiti has made nine starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga and has played three Champions League games for Barcelona so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central defender made 13 starts and one substitute appearances and played once in the Champions League for Barca, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis