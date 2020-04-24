Quick links

‘I see all his qualities’: Lionel Messi rates player reportedly offered to Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Samuel Umtiti during tradicional open doors training session of FC Barcelona and at Johan Cruyff Stadium on January 05, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on March 4, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have offered Samuel Umtiti to Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been reported that Barcelona want to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Spurs in the summer transfer window.

However, amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, the Spanish and European giants are unlikely to muster up the transfer fee needed for the midfielder, and have offered central defender Umtiti and right-back Nelson Semedo to Spurs in exchange.

Umtiti has been on the books of Barca since 2016, but the France international has had injury issues and has not been able to make the impact at Camp Nou that he would have liked.

 

However, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi rates the former Lyon star highly, and raved about him in 2018.

Messi told the January 2018 edition of World Soccer: "[Umtiti] trains in the same way he plays. He doesn't leave anything in reserve; he's an excellent person away from the pitch as well. Seeing how he trains, I'm not surprised at what he does in matches, I see all his qualities."

Stats

Umtiti has made nine starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga and has played three Champions League games for Barcelona so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central defender made 13 starts and one substitute appearances and played once in the Champions League for Barca, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisisSamuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona conducts the ball during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Granada CF at Camp Nou on January 19, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
