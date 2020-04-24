How was clapping for the NHS invented? People say clapping should stop

Over the last few weeks, we've been clapping for medical and key workers across the UK. But, why are some people saying that should stop?

The lockdown in the UK arrived more than a month ago now and many have been forced to stay at home.

While some of us have the opportunity to work from home, many workers across the medical, transport and supermarket industry make sure to feed, deliver and care for the whole nation.

Every week on Thursday at 8 pm, people have gone to their front doors, balconies and windows to clap for key workers.

But how did the whole initiative start? And why do some say clapping should stop?

Clapping for the NHS explained

Taking an example from other countries across the world, British citizens have started clapping for medical and key workers every week. The initiative was initially seen in Spain and Italy, some of the hardest-hit European countries by the coronavirus crisis.

It's a campaign to show appreciation and pay tribute to everyone who's making sure life outside our homes is running smoothly.

Plus, the biggest support goes to every NHS and care worker who's putting their life on the front line to look after others and fight the coronavirus pandemic.

How was clapping invented?

According to The Guardian, the initiative has been inspired by a Dutch woman who lives in England.

Since the first clapping night at the end of March, people across the UK clap and show their appreciation every Thursday.

The clapping campaign was initially just for NHS and care workers, though the nation claps for other key workers too, including supermarket staff, police people, delivery drivers, teachers and many more.

People say clapping should stop

Many have taken to social media and said that the clapping should stop.

It's a great way to appreciate key workers, but some have called for larger funding for the NHS and better organisation during the coronavirus fight.

Clapping the NHS is like giving freelancers exposure.



Maybe just pay them properly and give them the tools they need. — Jack Silver (@JackSilver) April 24, 2020