Everything you must know about how to keep turnips from rotting in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Prior to the launch of Animal Crossing New Horizons, a fan-favourite had emerged in newcomer Daisy Mae. This island visitor sells turnips which you can then sell onto the Nooks for a handsome fee of bells, but there is the issue of them quickly rotting which will result in their sell-on value being far less.

There's lots to do and buy in Animal Crossing New Horizons from Leif who sells shrubs to Redd the miscreant fox who sells both legitimate and counterfeit art. However, while Redd is a nasty bugger and Leif is the victim of fake glitches spread about the internet, Daisy Mae is purely an innocent soul who fans would die for.

She does nothing but sell turnips for you to then sell onto the Nooks, but she can't do anything about them rotting. Instead that's purely up to you.

How do you buy turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You buy turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons from Daisy Mae.

She'll visit your island with turnips atop her head every Sunday between the Animal Crossing New Horizons hours of 05:00 and 12:00.

Once you've bought them, your goal is to then sell them to the Nooks for an increased amount of bells in comparison to what you paid Daisy.

However, you must do this before your turnips become spoiled and rotten.

How to keep turnips from rotting in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You must sell your turnips to keep them from rotting in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Rotting turnips is something that cannot be prevented in Animal Crossing New Horizons meaning they must be sold relatively quick.

From the Sunday they were bought you only have until the following day of rest to sell them to the Nooks before they become spoiled and rotten.

Spoiled turnips can still be sold for 100 bells, but this is a very small fee as opposed to what you could've gotten instead.

There is no set price for turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons, so you'll want to sell them to the Nooks once you believe the price is high enough.

Turnips can be sold to the Nooks on every day with differing prices, and the amount the Nooks will be willing to pay changes every day after 12:00.