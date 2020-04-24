TikTok: How to do the Matilda Challenge - no magic powers needed!

The Matilda Challenge has TikTok users recreating the famous film from the movie, which sees Matilda dance around a room whilst using her powers to move things around with her mind.

Now you may be wondering, how can I recreate this scene without actually having Matilda's telekinetic powers? I don't know how to open my fridge without touching it, or turn the lights on and off with the point of a finger.

For this challenge, you don't need to be able to, all you need is some friends and good camera skills. Find out here how to ace this challenge and become Matilda.

Where did the Matilda Challenge come from?

This challenge is based off a famous scene in the hit 1996 movie Matilda, which was based off the Roald Dahl book of the same name. In the scene, Matilda is finally coming to terms with her telekinetic powers and dances around her home alone using her powers to move things around the room.

Danny DeVito, the director and star of the film told Uproxx: “The only scene we did with green screen was the carrot [flying]. And we do most things… Like the chocolate going out the window, we did with wires and we took the wires out.”

So, when you think about it, the TikToks aren't all that different from the film itself, which also relied on wires and tricks, not just CGI.

How to do the Matilda Challenge

Grab a group of friends and play the song Litty Bitty Pretty One by Thurston Harris on TikTok

You will be the 'Matilda' who will stand in the centre of the room

Start with the camera on the you and point at an object in the room

If it is something large like a sofa or a door your friend can hide behind it and can move it by pushing it without being seen

Then point at something else, this time you could point at the light bulb in the room

While you point, your friend stationed by the light switch will turn the lights on and off

This is a chance to get creative, see how many things your friends can move without being seen

The trick is to film the 'Matilda' pointing then to pause the video and press play to film the object moving, that way you won't move the camera across to film the object and accidentally get the person moving it on video

Another idea is to tie invisible string to the objects such as oven doors, or cereal boxes and have someone pull it off camera. The string won't appear on the video so it will look like the 'Matilda' is actually moving it with their mind

The best Matilda Challenge videos on TikTok

1. This user used tape to make it look like their tray was floating.

2. This woman used the invisible string look to Matilda-fy her wardrobe

3. This mum smashed this challenge, she didn't give anything away!

4. This grandpa was an extremely convincing Matilda

5. We can't figure out how this woman filmed hers, it was so realistic.