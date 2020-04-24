Quick links

'He’s after a move’: Some fans think £30m player wants Newcastle switch

Subhankar Mondal
Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur contorls the ball while under pressure from Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group H match between...
Moussa Sissoko left Newcastle United for Tottenham Hotspur in 2016.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur with his Player of the Season award and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham...

Some Newcastle United fans on Twitter think that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko wants to move back to St. James’ Park.

Sissoko was on the books of Newcastle from 2013 until 2016 when he moved to Tottenham for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million.

The France international left the Magpies after the club dropped down to the Championship.

 

The 30-year-old midfielder did not start well at Tottenham, but he has gradually established himself as an important figure for the North London outfit.

Sissoko was playing for Tottenham in the ePremier League Invitational tournament on EA Sports FIFA 20 against his former club Newcastle.

The Frenchman was pitted against Christian Atsu and lost 2-1, with the Magpies progressing to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Captain Moussa Sissoko of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Some Newcastle fans noticed that in his living room, Sissoko has a black-and-white sofa, a picture on the windowsill of him in a United shirt, and a canvas print of the Quayside and Tyne Bridge, and they have given their take on it, as shown below in the following posts on Twitter.

Moussa Sissoko of Newcastle United looks dejected after the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on March 21, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

