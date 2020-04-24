'He’s after a move’: Some fans think £30m player wants Newcastle switch

Moussa Sissoko left Newcastle United for Tottenham Hotspur in 2016.

Some Newcastle United fans on Twitter think that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko wants to move back to St. James’ Park.

Sissoko was on the books of Newcastle from 2013 until 2016 when he moved to Tottenham for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million.

The France international left the Magpies after the club dropped down to the Championship.

The 30-year-old midfielder did not start well at Tottenham, but he has gradually established himself as an important figure for the North London outfit.

Sissoko was playing for Tottenham in the ePremier League Invitational tournament on EA Sports FIFA 20 against his former club Newcastle.

The Frenchman was pitted against Christian Atsu and lost 2-1, with the Magpies progressing to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Some Newcastle fans noticed that in his living room, Sissoko has a black-and-white sofa, a picture on the windowsill of him in a United shirt, and a canvas print of the Quayside and Tyne Bridge, and they have given their take on it, as shown below in the following posts on Twitter.

He’s after a move back to a cash rich toon! — Matt (@MTCMazz) April 22, 2020

Look at his sofa man #Momoisageordie — Robyn Brennan (@RobynBrennan) April 22, 2020

He may have heard about this takeover — Mark Smith (@MarkSmiggzy17) April 22, 2020

Also a Black n white sofa.



Moussa’s Toon room — Decca Gardner (@D erekGardner75) April 22, 2020

Heard about the take over and fancies working with Poch again — Gallowgater (@gallowgater1892) April 22, 2020

Once Geordie always Geordie — Andrew Junior (@Andy83JW) April 22, 2020