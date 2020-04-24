'He's a brilliant player': Carragher raves about player Liverpool sold, picks him over Mane

Liverpool sold Raheem Sterling to Manchester City in 2015, and he has gone on to excel since leaving Jurgen Klopp's side.

Jamie Carragher has praised former Liverpool player Raheem Sterling on the Totally Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports.

Carragher was tasked with picking his top 10 players in football for the next five years, and eye brows were raised when he selected Sterling over Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Gary Neville quickly asked Carragher why he had opted to omit the Liverpool wide-man, who has been in such impressive form this season.

And Carragher admitted that while he thinks Mane is a better player currently, he does feel that Sterling could have a greater impact over the long-term.

“The thing I love about Sterling is that he’s never injured. His high intensity running is off the scale and he’s now getting lots of goals,” Carragher said.

“I always talk about him and Mane and I would probably just edge for Mane on the back of this season, but with Mane being in his late 20 and Raheem being 23 or 24, that’s why I went for him.

“He’s a brilliant player and he’s only going to get better in the future.”

Sterling was sold by Liverpool to City in 2015, in a move which still rankles with Reds fans now.

The England international has repeatedly been booed on his returns to Anfield, with feelings not softening towards him.

Sterling has unquestionably been an excellent signing for City, and he is now regarded as one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League.

This season Sterling has scored 11 goals and claimed two assists in 24 league games for Pep Guardiola’s side.