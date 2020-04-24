‘Easily starts over Salah’: Some fans react as their player reportedly in Liverpool talks

Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly in talks with Liverpool.

Some Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Willian could join Liverpool.

According to Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season, and the Reds reportedly want to secure his services on a free transfer.

The report has claimed that the 31-year-old is in negotiations with the Merseyside outfit.

According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

The attacker also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the London club this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Chelsea fans have given their take on speculation that Willian could end up at Liverpool.

Below are some of the best comments:

Willian will bench Salah like he did at Chelsea. https://t.co/0RLnLZI5d8 — SINGA (@PBX1_ChelseaFC) April 23, 2020

Very worried about this one, a player with the title-winning experience that Willian possesses might be the last piece of the puzzle that Liverpool need to finally win the league. I do hope Liverpool don't try to take such a talent from us. https://t.co/WmJNogTQwc — leWis (@CarefreeLewisG) April 23, 2020

How the hell does Willian go from rejecting a 2 year contract at Chelsea to then getting an interest at Liverpool. I swear this man is immortal ffs — Hałe (@CFCHale) April 23, 2020

His the the missing gem in the Liverpool squad. — Ramadan_abu7 (@Abu7Ramadan) April 23, 2020

It’s mad because he easily starts over Salah, can’t believe we are letting him go and strengthen Liverpool — Mike (@MidfieIdRole) April 23, 2020

Instead of Shaq if he leaves — marc (@geordiemarc98) April 23, 2020

Knowing our luck, Willian will transform in to prime Ronaldinho if he moves to Liverpool..fml #Willian #Chelsea #CFC #TransferTalk — Blue Maverick (@TheBlueMaveric1) April 23, 2020