‘Easily starts over Salah’: Some fans react as their player reportedly in Liverpool talks

Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly in talks with Liverpool.

Some Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Willian could join Liverpool.

According to Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season, and the Reds reportedly want to secure his services on a free transfer.

The report has claimed that the 31-year-old is in negotiations with the Merseyside outfit.

 

According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

The attacker also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the London club this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Chelsea fans have given their take on speculation that Willian could end up at Liverpool.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

