'Get in, let's go': Some fans buzzing after hearing Newcastle want to sign their player

Coutinho in action during the week 8 of La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain on October 7, 2018.
Newcastle United are said to be interested in doing a deal with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona fans are hoping that Newcastle United do make a move for Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Metropoles claims that Coutinho is Newcastle's ‘dream signing’ this summer, as their new owners look to find a marquee addition.

 

However, it rather sums up how badly things have gone for Coutinho at Barcelona, that most fans of the Catalan club are hoping that he ends up at Newcastle.

If Newcastle were to land Coutinho it would be a transfer to raise eye brows across the Premier League.

The Magpies have been accused of lacking ambition in the transfer window for some time, but the Brazilian’s arrival would really show that they mean business.

Coutinho was simply brilliant during his last spell in England, and the hope is that he can still recreate that sort of form.

Coutinho has not looked the same player since he left Liverpool in 2018, but there can be no doubting his quality when he is at his best.

And if Newcastle were to sign him it would surely rank as one of their most exciting signings in recent memory.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

