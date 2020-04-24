'Get in, let's go': Some fans buzzing after hearing Newcastle want to sign their player

Newcastle United are said to be interested in doing a deal with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Barcelona fans are hoping that Newcastle United do make a move for Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Metropoles claims that Coutinho is Newcastle's ‘dream signing’ this summer, as their new owners look to find a marquee addition.

However, it rather sums up how badly things have gone for Coutinho at Barcelona, that most fans of the Catalan club are hoping that he ends up at Newcastle.

If Newcastle were to land Coutinho it would be a transfer to raise eye brows across the Premier League.

The Magpies have been accused of lacking ambition in the transfer window for some time, but the Brazilian’s arrival would really show that they mean business.

Coutinho was simply brilliant during his last spell in England, and the hope is that he can still recreate that sort of form.

Coutinho has not looked the same player since he left Liverpool in 2018, but there can be no doubting his quality when he is at his best.

And if Newcastle were to sign him it would surely rank as one of their most exciting signings in recent memory.