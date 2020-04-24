Quick links

Gary Neville claims £100m Liverpool target is nowhere near as good as City's striker

Liverpool are said to be interested in Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho.

Gary Neville has suggested that Liverpool-linked Jadon Sancho cannot be put in the same bracket as Sergio Aguero, when comparing their talents on The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports.

Sancho, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, is said to be on very much on Liverpool’s radar.

The Independent claim that although Jurgen Klopp does have some concerns over Borussia Dortmund’s £100 million asking price, he is a player who the Liverpool boss has an eye on.

But Neville has warned that Sancho should not be overhyped.

 

“When you compare England’s golden generation, Argentina have Aguero, Higuian, Messi and Di Maria. And you think how good are they compared to Jadon Sancho! Sancho is nowhere near those players,” Neville said.

“Let’s be clear Jadon Sancho is a talent, but we can’t start putting him in the category of these world stars that are winning European cups and World cups year in year out.”

Whether Liverpool will make a move for Sancho this summer still remains to be seen, but he does appear to be one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

The England international has enjoyed a remarkable season for Dortmund, where he has scored 14 goals and claimed 16 assists in the Bundesliga.

If Liverpool were to snap up Sancho he could make Klopp’s side even more dangerous next term, which is a frightening prospect for the rest of the Premier League.

