Gangs of London filming locations: Location as character in Gareth Evans' new series

The setting plays a crucial role in Gareth Evans' latest, so let's talk Gangs of London filming locations.

It has been a brilliant year for TV so far, but it just keeps getting better...

We've been treated to new seasons from fond favourites and a range of exciting new titles from a wide range of genres already, but one of the more noteworthy of the year has to be Gangs of London.

Why? Well, a new project from Gareth Evans is always going to raise some eyebrows.

Casting out minds back to 2011, we saw a host of great films including the likes of Drive, The Tree of Life, The Artist, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and A Separation. However, the aforementioned Welsh filmmaker's martial-arts masterwork - The Raid - stood out as one of the biggest highlights.

He returned with a sequel in 2014 which cemented him as a master of the action genre. Yet, he subverted expectations with his 2018 Netflix horror effort, Apostle. It was quite surprising, but Gangs of London sees him return to gangland carnage while also moving over to TV; both exciting prospects.

So, where was the project filmed?

Gangs of London filming locations

In the series, the city of London is almost a character in itself and is apart of the characters' identity. So, considering it plays such a significant role, it's hardly surprising that much of the show was filmed there.

According to the Express, filming took place late 2018 and into 2019, predominantly in London, with a backdrop of skyscrapers and tower blocks often providing a sense of the capital. The source also identifies the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which joins Essex and Dartford.

However, the Kent Film Office includes that the crew filmed at St Clere Estate for the scenes taking place at the traveller site, as well as Dartford for a driving sequence. The Estate has provided a location for such previous productions as 2016's Future Tense: The Story of H.G. Wells and Road Games. As for Dartford, such recent efforts as 2018's The Escape and last year's The Corrupted also shot there.

HBO filming the forthcoming 'Gangs of London' series near the Trellick Tower today pic.twitter.com/XxozI9TWGS — Aliide (@Aliide_N) April 29, 2019

Gareth Evans talks Gangs of London setting

As noted by the earlier source [Express], Gareth Evans said of their intentions in relation to setting: "We went down the rabbit hole, definitely, to get a sense of what goes on behind closed doors. It was almost a case of, okay, how do we strip away the sort of exotic eye-level view of London that people would have."

Elaborating, he expressed: “Part of that involved going behind closed doors and finding a way to translate that journey into the show."For us, it was the fun of saying, well, everyone can relate to that one shop on every high street where the windows are soaped up and there's posters all over it."

However, he builds on this idea and addresses what makes the show so alluring: "But what's behind that door there? Who's in there? How can we explore that world?”

