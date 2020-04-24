Former striker wants Newcastle return, names ideal manager for Magpies

Steve Bruce is in charge of Newcastle United at the moment.

Faustino Asprilla has told Sky Sports the Steve Bruce should remain as the Newcastle United manager after the reported takeover.

The 50-year-old striker has also said that he wants to return to Newcastle and work as a coach.

According to The Shields Gazette, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed a £300 million deal for Newcastle in conjunction with financier Amanda Staveley and billionaire property investors David and Simon Reuben.

Asprilla told Sky Sports: “I think we have to keep Steve Bruce. He's a good manager and coach, so I think he should stay.

"He knows the club well. He's done very good things with limited resources in recent times, so I think he'll be able to achieve more than he has so far with better players at his disposal.”

The Colombian added: “If they were to give me the chance [to coach the strikers], I would be delighted to go back because I like the people in Newcastle and the way they treated me.”

Newcastle United stay

Bruce was appointed as the Newcastle boss in the summer of 2019 following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

The former Hull City boss is not exactly a hugely popular figure among the Newcastle fans, but he has done well so far.

The Magpies seem to be safe from relegation to the Championship, and the team are also still in the FA Cup.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will get back underway.

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 35 points from 29 matches.