Former Celtic striker laughs at Rangers player for what he has said

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has mocked Rangers right-back James Tavernier on Twitter.

Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has laughed at Tavernier saying on Sky Sports News that he and his Rangers teammates plan to win every game if and when the season resumes.

The Gers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this campaign.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, while the divisions below have all been called and promotion and relegation places decided.

Tavernier told Sky Sports News, as transcribed by The Daily Record: "Obviously we go into the middle part of the season wanting to win every game so I don't see this as any different if we go back and it's the final stage, we'll want to be winning every game. We've got a winning mentality as players and as a club."

amazing what a month away from football does for the confidence... https://t.co/6PHgKiYzXH — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 23, 2020

Season to end?

With no football in Scotland likely to be played until July, it does seem quite unlikely that the season will be completed.

After all, if the games from this season run until August or September, then the 2020-21 campaign will be affected.

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons in a row.