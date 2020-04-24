Quick links

Former Celtic striker laughs at Rangers player for what he has said

Subhankar Mondal
21st October 2017, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish League Cup Semi-final, Hibernian versus Celtic; Alan Stubbs and Chris Sutton before the match
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Captain, James Tavernier of Rangers gives his team instructions during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has mocked Rangers right-back James Tavernier on Twitter.

Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has laughed at Tavernier saying on Sky Sports News that he and his Rangers teammates plan to win every game if and when the season resumes.

The Gers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

 

Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this campaign.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, while the divisions below have all been called and promotion and relegation places decided.

Tavernier told Sky Sports News, as transcribed by The Daily Record: "Obviously we go into the middle part of the season wanting to win every game so I don't see this as any different if we go back and it's the final stage, we'll want to be winning every game. We've got a winning mentality as players and as a club."

Season to end?

With no football in Scotland likely to be played until July, it does seem quite unlikely that the season will be completed.

After all, if the games from this season run until August or September, then the 2020-21 campaign will be affected.

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons in a row.

James Tavernier of Rangersis seen during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

