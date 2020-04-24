Ex Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci explains why he's playing in Serie C

Ex Leeds United defender says he did not expect to be where he is.

Leeds United finally cut ties with Giuseppe Bellusci in 2017.

A centre-back who began his Leeds career in 2014 when signed from Catania, Bellusci had a strong start and showed potential to become a cult hero at the club.

It didn't last, with the defender's mistakes eventually testing the patience of fans, and he was then one of the infamous 'sicknote six', and he was seen as a representation of former owner Massimo Cellino on the pitch.

The Mail reported how Bellusci was booed by his own fans in a pre-season game in 2017. He was sold days later.

Bellusci signed with Palermo, and after a two year stint, he was a free agent last summer.

He took the decision to sign with Serie C side Monza.

Explaining the choice this week, he told TMW: "I had many offers from B, from abroad and from Monza and Bari in C.

"I chose the ambitious Monza even if at the beginning I had not considered the demands of the C and I wanted to end my career between A and B. Then I evaluated the project, I saw that they were buying important players and I accepted because I understood the desire they had to take me.

"I hope to stay here for a long time."

Monza were sitting 14 points clear at the top of the table before the break. Although promotion is not certain due to the uncertainty caused by the break.

His former side Leeds are looking to go one better and win promotion to the top flight in England, something Bellusci did not come close to doing.