Everton must break Premier League record to sign Ancelotti favourite

Everton are reportedly looking to reunite Carlo Ancelotti with his former Napoli star, the Serie A giant Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli will not sell Kalidou Koulibaly for a penny less than £90 million with Everton forced to dig deep if they want to sign a defender Carlo Ancelotti called the best on planet earth, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Just imagine if the Senegalese powerhouse turned up at Goodison Park this summer. Suddenly, Virgin van Dijk’s status as the best centre-back in England, on Merseyside even, would be under severe threat.

When fit and firing, Koulibaly is a nightmare opponent for any striker of any ability.

He has blistering pace, fearsome power and the reads the game so well it almost feels like he can see into the future. No wonder Ancelotti, who was left awe-struck by Koulibaly’s performances for his Napoli side, would love to reunite with a former Genk star given the opportunity (Gazetta dello Sport).

The one-time Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea boss called Koulibaly ‘the best centre-back in the world’ in 2018, claiming that he is worth £130 million in today’s game.

While Napoli are not quite asking for that much, they certainly won’t let the Serie A colossus leave on the cheap. Despite the financial crisis caused by the global health pandemic, Napoli are still demanding top dollar for their prized asset with Koulibaly valued at an eye-watering £90 million.

This would see Koulibaly replace Paul Pogba as the most expensive signing in Premier League history. But while billionaire shareholder Farhad Moshiri is not short of a bob or two, Everton fans should not hold their breath.

Especially when Gabriel Magalhaes, the defender who has emerged as Everton’s top target, can be signed for £60 million less.