Door reportedly opens for Levy to get rid of Tottenham player Mourinho doesn’t want

According to Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are interested in signing Serge Aurier from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is ready to sell the Ivory Coast international right-back as well as Kyle Walker-Peters - currently on loan at Southampton - to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City (click here to read more).

With Milan’s reported interest in the 27-year-old, it does given Spurs chairman Daniel Levy a way to sell the right-back this summer.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open or if clubs will be willing to spend a lot of money.

Aurier is a good right-back, but the former Paris Saint-Germain man has not always been at his best at Spurs and does tend to make defensive mistakes.

Aarons is only 20 years of age, and the England Under-21 international would be a very good signing for Tottenham, not just for now, but in the long run as well.