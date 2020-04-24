Tottenham aim of landing 'world-class' talent helped as club reportedly identify replacement

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to bring Youcef Atal to the Premier League - and Patrick Vieira's Ligue 1 outfit Nice could be set to sell.

Nice are preparing for life without reported Tottenham Hotspur target Youcef Atal with Le10 Sport claiming that the Ligue 1 outfit have already identified the Algerian international’s replacement.

With Jose Mourinho’s Spurs looking for reinforcements on both the right and the left hand side of their defence, who better than Atal?

The speedy 23-year-old is a right-back by trade but some of his best performances in Nice colours have come on the opposite flank. Atal shot to fame this time last year with a stunning hat-trick in a 3-0 thrashing of Guingamp, cutting inside from the left to devastating effect after all.

BILD claims that a summer move to Tottenham is on the cards for a ‘world-class’ talent who would likely represent a cheaper alternative to the likes of Max Aarons and Diego Dalot.

And it should be no surprise to learn that Nice, who have seen so many of their star players depart in recent years, are preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Le10 Sport claims that Patrick Vieira’s side have already made contact with Jordan Lotomba, a 21-year-old from BSC Young Boys who is equally comfortable at right-back and left-back – sound familiar?

Talk about a readymade replacement.