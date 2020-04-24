Quick links

Tottenham aim of landing 'world-class' talent helped as club reportedly identify replacement

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho the manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United...
Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to bring Youcef Atal to the Premier League - and Patrick Vieira's Ligue 1 outfit Nice could be set to sell.

Nice's Algerian defender Youcef Atal celebrates afte scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nice (OGCN) and Strasbourg (RCSA) on March 3, 2019, at the Allianz Riviera...

Nice are preparing for life without reported Tottenham Hotspur target Youcef Atal with Le10 Sport claiming that the Ligue 1 outfit have already identified the Algerian international’s replacement.

With Jose Mourinho’s Spurs looking for reinforcements on both the right and the left hand side of their defence, who better than Atal?

 

The speedy 23-year-old is a right-back by trade but some of his best performances in Nice colours have come on the opposite flank. Atal shot to fame this time last year with a stunning hat-trick in a 3-0 thrashing of Guingamp, cutting inside from the left to devastating effect after all.

BILD claims that a summer move to Tottenham is on the cards for a ‘world-class’ talent who would likely represent a cheaper alternative to the likes of Max Aarons and Diego Dalot.

Youcef Atal of Algeria during the International Friendly match between Algeria v Colombia at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 15, 2019 in Lille France

And it should be no surprise to learn that Nice, who have seen so many of their star players depart in recent years, are preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Le10 Sport claims that Patrick Vieira’s side have already made contact with Jordan Lotomba, a 21-year-old from BSC Young Boys who is equally comfortable at right-back and left-back – sound familiar?

Talk about a readymade replacement.

Nice's Algerian defender Youcef Atal (R) kicks to score during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and En Avant Guingamp at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

