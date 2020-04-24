Report: Watford want £50m for a man who's never played for them

Premier League Watford may get offers from Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Valencia and La Liga champions Barcelona for Luis Suarez.

Watford have slapped a £50 million price-tag on the head of Luis Suarez with a man who has never played a game for The Hornets linked with a move to Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, according to CalcioNapoli 24.

The mention of a 22-year-old striker might leave some at Vicarage Road scratching their heads. After all, a man who joined Watford from Leones in 2017 has never been seen in that famous yellow and black strip.

Like Cucho Hernandez, Adalberto Penaranda and co, Suarez has spent pretty much all of his Hornets career out on loan. But could the South American goal-machine join one of Europe’s biggest and best before Nigel Pearson has even had a chance to hand him his long-awaited debut?

According to reports in Italy, Serie A giants Napoli have identified the youngster as a potential replacement for the exit-linked Arkadiusz Milik. Barcelona were interested not so long ago either with Luis Suarez tipped to step into the shoes of, well, Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou (The Sun).

Lazio, Valencia and Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are interested too in a man who has hit 17 goal in 29 games on loan at Real Zaragoza this season. And if Watford receive an offer in the region of £50 million, that will surely be too good to turn down.

Then again, considering that the Hertfordshire outfit are among the Premier League’s lowest scorers, with just 27 in 29 top-flight matches, perhaps they should give Suarez a chance before they sell him.