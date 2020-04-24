Report: £78m star keen on Leicester City move, in contact with Rodgers

Leicester City could really bring Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League with Brendan Rodgers in discussions with Barcelona's La Liga misfit.

Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho is open to the idea of sealing a stunning move to Leicester City with Sport claiming that Brendan Rodgers has been in touch with his former Anfield favourite.

It might have been Jurgen Klopp who transformed a Brazilian playmaker into one of the most expensive footballers of all time, but it was Rodgers who gave Coutinho the platform to strut his stuff at Anfield in the first place.

The £142 million superstar was a little-known, poodle-haired 20-year-old when Liverpool plucked him from Inter Milan in January 2013 for a bargain £8.5 million.

And, seven years after Rodgers completed one of the most inspired signings in The Reds’ recent history, it seems that a shock reunion could genuinely be on the cards.

Barcelona will be desperate to get Coutinho off the books this summer when he returns from a rather hit-and-miss loan spell at Bayern Munich.

The Copa America winner has seen his price-tag drop considerably to £78 million and, while that would still be beyond Leicester’s reach, another temporary departure could represent a short-term solution to a growing problem.

Sport claims that Rodgers has reached out to Coutinho to enquire about whether he would be willing to pull on the blue of Leicester City – and, what’s more, the South American is keen on the idea.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton are in the mix too but, while The Foxes might not boast the size or the stature of their top-flight rivals, they will be in a position to offer Champions League football – something the aforementioned trio cannot right now.