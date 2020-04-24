Quick links

'Club needs money': Reported Everton, Crystal Palace target knows he could be sold

Danny Owen
Premier League trio Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United reportedly want to sign Bouna Sarr from Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

Marseille favourite Bouna Sarr admits that it is a ‘pleasure’ to be linked with a whole host of clubs, speaking to La Phoceen amid reported interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

With a number of Premier League clubs looking to reinforce their options at right-back, it felt like only a matter of time before one of Ligue 1’s most consistent performers was tipped to make a move across the Channel.

28-year-old Sarr has been in top form for a Marseille side on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League after seven years away, with L’OM coach Andre Villas-Boas suggesting that he would make a ‘charismatic’ player his new captain next season.

 

But with the French giants in the midst of a financial nightmare, AVB could see one of his star men head for the exit ASAP. According to The Mirror (29 March, page 77), Marseille could be tempted to accept cut price bids of £8 million with Everton interest.

"Of course, it's always a pleasure (to be linked),” says the former Metz ace, who knows that his future could be taken out of his hand.

“I always said that my dream was to play in the Champions League with Olympique de Marseille. But there are certain elements that we cannot control.

“I will not go into details but we know that the club needs money, it is in a little bit of financial difficulty, so I will not be able to make the decisions alone.”

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, could turn to Sarr as they look to fill an Aaron Wan-Bissaka shaped hole in Roy Hodgson’s starting XI (BuzzSport). West Ham are in the mix too with veteran Argentine Pablo Zabaleta expected to retire at the end of the season (FootMercato).

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

