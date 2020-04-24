Carragher says Liverpool-linked player will be the best in the world within three years

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to regard Kylian Mbappe as his dream signing at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Liverpool-linked Kylian Mbappe will become the best player in the world in the next two or three years.

The Telegraph claim that Jurgen Klopp’s dream signing for Liverpool would by Mbappe, who has been hugely impressive for PSG and Monaco.

Although the deal looks extremely difficult for Liverpool to complete, and it would surely be extremely expensive, it does seem that the Reds do have some interest in bringing the 21-year-old to Anfield.

And Carragher’s comments suggest that he feels Mbappe is destined for the very top.

“When you’re talking about the best players in the world, that will happen in the next two or three years,” Carragher said.

“I certainly think he will be number one because of his ability, pace and age.”

Mbappe does look to be the heir to the throne when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire.

Despite still only being 21, Mbappe already has won several Ligue 1 titles with PSG and also has a World Cup winners medal in his locker.

Liverpool would almost certainly have to break the world record transfer fee to bring in Mbappe, but he could still be a brilliant investment.

Mbappe has scored 30 goals in 33 games for PSG, and also provided 17 assists this season, making him one of the most productive attackers in Europe.