Who is Bill Ward? After Life actor's age, previous roles and soaps stardom!

Right now, it's safe to say we could all use a laugh.

Netflix understands that perfectly. So, they're keeping us topped up with a range of great content in film and television across a wide range of genres.

So far, we've had such hits as documentary series Tiger King, teen-drama Outer Banks and reality show Too Hot to Handle.

For Ricky Gervais fans, the second season of After Life has been highly anticipated ever since the first landed in March 2019.

It was renewed shortly after and the episodes finally surfaced on Friday, April 24th 2020, ushering in some surprises...

Bill Ward stars in After Life

After Life season 2 sees a wealth of familiar faces return for more laughs, as well as an exciting newcomer...

Joining the cast, we have the wonderful Bill Ward!

The 52-year-old English actor takes on the role of Simon, a new visitor at the nursing home. His arrival proves rather problematic, as he swiftly threatens to steal Emma's attention from Tony.

Bill actually worked as an advertising executive before becoming an actor. It's lucky his path changed, considering just how great of a soap star he became.

That's right. He's best known by fans for his work on the likes of Coronation Street (he played Charlie Stubbs) and Emmerdale (James Barton). The character of Charlie first appeared on the programme in 2003 and bowed out down the line in January 2007.

On the other hand, Bill began his career on Emmerdale much later in 2013, credited for a whopping 328 episodes up until 2017.

So, obviously it's great to see him back on screens. If you're not a soap fan, however, you may recognise him from a number of other projects...

Bill Ward: Previous roles

It's not just soaps for Bill!

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens back in the 1984 film Secret Places (he played Mr. Watts).

Fast forward to 2000 and he appeared in two shorts - Scent of Burning Mortar and Adam and Steve - before appearing in a 2001 episode of Jonathan Creek as Vernon Spools. A year later, he played a policeman in a couple of episodes of In Deep with Nick Berry and Stephen Tompkinson, as well as Mike Grainger in two episodes of Footballers' Wives.

Interestingly, the same year he hopped aboard Coronation Street, he also briefly appeared as Mike Parker in an episode of EastEnders; 2003 also saw him as Patrick Sanders in Holby City.

Additionally, he's also been part of such shows as The Bill (Rob Towler / Charlier Phillips), Silent Witness (Hearns), Casualty (Vaughan Morrison), Robin Hood (Rufus) and more.

Film work includes 2015's A Dark Reflection (Terry), The Haunting of Ellie Rose (Frank) and The Great Ghost Rescue (Lord Alfred Seymour).

We hope you enjoyed his performance in After Life.

