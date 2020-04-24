Quick links

Arsenal fans react to board's decision about Aubameyang's future

Shamanth Jayaram
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (CL) and Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (CR) celebrate after Aubameyang latched onto Guendouzi's pass to score their...
It is safe to say that Arsenal fans aren't happy with their club's management of Aubameyang's contract.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates his team's victory after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 1, 2018 in London,...

The Mail have claimed today that Arsenal have shelved their plans to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new and improved contract. 

Aubameyang's current deal expires at the end of next season and the fact that he could leave on a free then gives Arsenal two choices - Either extend his contract or cash in on him this summer. 

Unfortunately, the Gunners have opted for the latter as the report claims that they are willing to listen to offers for their star striker. 

 

Aubameyang has scored 20 goals for Arsenal this season of which 17 have come in the Premier LeagueSky Sports revealed where teams would have been without their best player and Arsenal would have been 19th without the former Dortmund man. 

If it was up to the fans, there is no way that Aubameyang would leave this summer but sadly, due to the economic implications that most clubs will face, funding a big, new contract is proving to be difficult for the Gunners. 

The report claims that Inter Milan and Barcelona are interested in the Arsenal star while The Telegraph have revealed that fellow London rivals Chelsea are monitoring his situation as well. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

Arsenal fans are not happy with the club's decision to let their superstar leave. Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

