Arsenal fans react to board's decision about Aubameyang's future

It is safe to say that Arsenal fans aren't happy with their club's management of Aubameyang's contract.

The Mail have claimed today that Arsenal have shelved their plans to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new and improved contract.

Aubameyang's current deal expires at the end of next season and the fact that he could leave on a free then gives Arsenal two choices - Either extend his contract or cash in on him this summer.

Unfortunately, the Gunners have opted for the latter as the report claims that they are willing to listen to offers for their star striker.

Aubameyang has scored 20 goals for Arsenal this season of which 17 have come in the Premier League. Sky Sports revealed where teams would have been without their best player and Arsenal would have been 19th without the former Dortmund man.

If it was up to the fans, there is no way that Aubameyang would leave this summer but sadly, due to the economic implications that most clubs will face, funding a big, new contract is proving to be difficult for the Gunners.

The report claims that Inter Milan and Barcelona are interested in the Arsenal star while The Telegraph have revealed that fellow London rivals Chelsea are monitoring his situation as well.

Arsenal fans are not happy with the club's decision to let their superstar leave. Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter.

And here we go. What a shame. — evan 》 (@afcevan) April 24, 2020

No surprise, the mismanagement of this club knows no bounds — James Stacey (@___James14) April 24, 2020

It’s over — fazinho (@MikelsMagicFC) April 24, 2020

Shocked but not surprised. If we sell to Chelsea am DONE — MoeyJr (@WeMoveAFC) April 24, 2020

At least don't sell to a premier league team — Nachi Vieira-Laudrup (@nachi156) April 24, 2020

Knew this was coming — FLGooner (@FloridaGooner12) April 24, 2020