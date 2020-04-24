Answer of 'You enter a bedroom there are 34 people' riddle revealed

One of many riddles on social media is the 'You enter a bedroom' one. But, what is the answer?

During the lockdown period, people have found new ways to keep themselves busy and entertained.

Some have kicked off their TikTok careers with dance challenges, while many have chosen the comfort of their sofa with Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney+.

Others, however, like to be challenged which is why they've turned to the help of puzzles and riddles. But once you get hooked with one riddle, you keep coming for more.

One of the latest riddles is the 'You enter a bedroom' which has left many scratching their heads.

'You enter a bedroom' riddle explained

The riddle goes as:

You enter a bedroom. There are 34 people. You kill 30. How many are in the bedroom?

Have you already guessed the answer? If you're struggling, find the answer down below...

Answer: 'You enter a bedroom' riddle

The answer is 35 people!

You enter a room with 34 people, and including you, that makes totally 35 of you in the bedroom.

The question asks you how many people, not how many people who are alive, so many have got confused over that and came up with 4 or 5 instead.

And this riddle is one of many that has people arguing on social media as some can't get to terms with the answer.

You enter a bedroom . There are 34 people. You kill 30 people. How many people are in the room ?? I KNOW IM NOT GOING CRAZY. what’s the answer ?? — Moniquee (@xo_moeeee) April 24, 2020

