Is shrubs breeding possible in Animal Crossing New Horizons? Here's every bush type!

Lots of Animal Crossing New Horizons players want to know if shrubs breeding is possible following the game's latest update.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has received update 1.2 and this patch has attempted to fix the broken bell economy. However, in more important matters, the update has added a mischievous fox as well as shrubs. And, when it comes to the latter, fans are wanting to know if crossbreeding is possible as with flowers.

As previously mentioned, Animal Crossing New Horizons' update 1.2 has added a fox to the game called Redd. This miscreant being is useful for selling you pieces of art aboard his trawler, but you need to be wary as he'll attempt to sell you counterfeits that cannot be used for your museum.

While Redd is a sweet-talking fox more aching to a snake, Leif on the other hand is a welcomed visitor who sells you shrubs. Below you'll discover how to grow them and whether or not crossbreeding is possible

How to get bushes in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You get bushes in Animal Crossing New Horizons by buying shrubs from Leif and then planting them.

Updating Animal Crossing New Horizons is mandatory to get Leif to visit your island, and you then need to buy shrubs from the sloth to eventually get bushes.

After you buy shrubs from Leif, all you need to do then is venture to the part of your isle you wish to decorate with more nature.

Once in your favoured spot, simply open your inventory and then choose to plant the shrub. A couple of days later you'll find a bush decorated with pretty flowers.

Unlike flowers, you don't need to water your bushes meaning they're an easy way to make your island appear prettier without needing to do manual labour every day.

What are the bush types in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The bush types you can buy from Leif in Animal Crossing New Horizons are as follows:

Pink Azalea

White Azalea

Red Camellia

Pink Camellia

Red Hibiscus

Yellow Hibiscus

Holly

Blue Hydrangea

Pink Hydrangea

Orange Tea Olive

Yellow Tea Olive

Is shrubs breeding possible in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

No, shrubs breeding is not possible in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Unlike with flowers, crossbreeding is not possible with shrubs in Animal Crossing New Horizons thanks to bushes being more similar to trees.

So, in order to get more bushes, you're just going to need to buy starters from Leif when he visits your haven.

While this might be annoying for cheapskates who wish to horde all of their bells, the good news is that shrubs are cheap and that Leif doesn't sell you fake goods unlike a certain Mr. Fox.