After Jan Vertonghen's comments, keeping him would be a major coup for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Tottenham are hoping to keep Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham Hotspur were always leaving it late by letting Jan Vertonghen's deal run down.

Now their task is made even harder to keep him, according to the defender himself.

In comments to Play Sports, Vertonghen says his hand as a free agent has been considerably strengthened by the current crisis, with clubs even more attracted to a free agent.

Vertonghen said he is open to a Tottenham stay, and will make his decision on sporting grounds.

 

As transcribed by Sempre Inter: he said: “I want to sign with the right club. It could be Spurs, or another club. It must be a club with ambition.

“I want to play in Europe, as the national team is important for me. I want to play in Europe and learn another language.”

"It might sound weird, but since the crisis there has been more interest. I’m a free agent and some clubs might not have a lot of money."

As he states, Vertonghen is not ruling out a stay at Tottenham Hotspur by any stretch, but the North London club do have a challenge to keep him.

Jan Vertonghen of Spurs in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in London, England.

After eight years in North London, it's understandable the World Cup semi-finalist will want to explore his options, especially with a new coach at the helm, as he heads into a (delayed) international tournament year.

If Vertonghen chooses to stay at Tottenham, it will be a show of confidence in the club and Jose Mourinho's plans.

Tottenham's prospects are finely balanced right now. Will they continue as also-rans like they have been this season, or can they get back to challenging for silverware.

If Spurs can persuade Vertonghen to stay, it will now be seen as an even bigger coup than before.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

