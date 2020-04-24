After Jan Vertonghen's comments, keeping him would be a major coup for Tottenham

Tottenham are hoping to keep Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham Hotspur were always leaving it late by letting Jan Vertonghen's deal run down.

Now their task is made even harder to keep him, according to the defender himself.

In comments to Play Sports, Vertonghen says his hand as a free agent has been considerably strengthened by the current crisis, with clubs even more attracted to a free agent.

Vertonghen said he is open to a Tottenham stay, and will make his decision on sporting grounds.

As transcribed by Sempre Inter: he said: “I want to sign with the right club. It could be Spurs, or another club. It must be a club with ambition.

“I want to play in Europe, as the national team is important for me. I want to play in Europe and learn another language.”

"It might sound weird, but since the crisis there has been more interest. I’m a free agent and some clubs might not have a lot of money."

As he states, Vertonghen is not ruling out a stay at Tottenham Hotspur by any stretch, but the North London club do have a challenge to keep him.

After eight years in North London, it's understandable the World Cup semi-finalist will want to explore his options, especially with a new coach at the helm, as he heads into a (delayed) international tournament year.

If Vertonghen chooses to stay at Tottenham, it will be a show of confidence in the club and Jose Mourinho's plans.

Tottenham's prospects are finely balanced right now. Will they continue as also-rans like they have been this season, or can they get back to challenging for silverware.

If Spurs can persuade Vertonghen to stay, it will now be seen as an even bigger coup than before.