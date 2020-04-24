Quick links

'A madness': Brewster claims it's ridiculous how good Liverpool teammate is in training

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up this season.

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has admitted to Gaffer Magazine that Virgil van Dijk is absolutely brilliant in training.

Van Dijk has established a reputation as one of the best defenders in world football, with the Dutchman a key part of Liverpool’s starting line-up.

Brewster has come up against Van Dijk multiple times in Liverpool training.

And he admits that the central defender is one of the toughest opponents he has faced.

 

“Training against Van Dijk is a madness,” Brewster said.

“It’s going to be a surprise but I'd say Japan at the World Cup. I have never played against a team so organised. We drew 0-0. They played 4-4-2 but we couldn't get through.”

Van Dijk’s form for Liverpool has never dipped this season, with the imperious centre-back playing a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Van Dijk is the glue which holds Liverpool’s defence together and he is a major reason why the Reds have been so successful.

Liverpool have managed to maintain the best defensive record of any Premier League side this term, and sit 25 points clear of their nearest rivals, Manchester City.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

