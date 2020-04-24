'A drunk man comes home' riddle answer explained - what does he open first?

Another riddle is circulating social media once again, leaving those who attempt it stumped at the answer.

While we've all been in full-on lockdown mode, there are few things which have proven as a continual source of entertainment; binge-watching shows on Netflix, for one, but games and riddles have also played a crucial part in lockdown entertainment.

Given that riddles often have a variety of answers - and more than one method of obtaining an answer, for that matter - hordes of people have taking to the internet to debate the riddle everything from the 'Mr & Mrs Smith' riddle to the 'man on London Bridge' riddle.

The most recent riddle to hit social media is 'a drunk man comes home...'. Fortunately for us, this one has a confirmed answer, so there's no more room for debate! So, let's dive into it and see what everyone's talking about.

'A drunk man comes home' riddle

First off, let's see if you can figure out the answer from the outset. Here's the riddle...

A drunk man comes home and finds his wife in the bed with another man. He goes and grabs his gun out the closet! What was opened first?

If you haven't yet got the answer and want to see how the riddle breaks down, then read on.

'A drunk man comes home' riddle: Answer explained

The first thing you need to have noticed to get the riddle right is that it opens with a statement. The riddle claims the man is drunk before he arrives home.

If the man is already drunk, he will have had to open a bottle of alcohol to get drunk.

So, the answer to the riddle is... Bottle.

