£4.5m ‘great talent’ thinks Steven Gerrard’s Rangers can catch Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the table.

Rangers youngster Ianis Hagi has suggested to The Daily Mail that Steven Gerrard’s side can still beat Celtic to the title.

The Gers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

However, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby games left to be played this season.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear if and when the season will resume.

Hagi, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has admitted that it is not going to be easy for Rangers to catch Celtic.

However, the 21-year-old Romania international, signed on loan from Genk in the January transfer window, has refused to give up hope of winning the title.

Hagi told The Daily Mail: “Can we win the league? If you look at the points difference, it's a tough one. We have to be realistic.

“But our only mindset, if the season starts, is we have to go out there and win every game - and then we'll see where we stand at the end of the season.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hagi has scored one goal in seven Scottish Premiership appearances, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in three Europa League games for Rangers so far this season.

The Sunday Post has reported that Rangers side plan to exercise their option to sign the 21-year-old for £4.5 million this summer.

Former Manchester City striker Rolando Bianchi recently described Hagi as "a great talent" to The Sunday Post.