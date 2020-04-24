£40m-rated striker sends message to Leeds United fans on Twitter

Jean-Kevin Augustin is on loan at Leeds United at the moment.

Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has stated on Twitter that he cannot wait to score for the club in front of the Norman Hunter South Stand.

The Championship club have decided to rename the South Stand at Elland Road in honour of club legend Norman Hunter.

Hunter recently passed away at the age of 76, and Leeds have decided to rename the stand in his honour.

The former England international central defender is a legend at the Whites and hugely popular among the fans.

Augustin - who joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window and would be worth £40 million if he was playing regularly, head coach Marcelo Bielsa told Leeds Live in February 2020 (click here to read more) - has said that he cannot wait to score in front of the renamed stand.

Can't wait to score in front of it https://t.co/LUPbk2FzRG — Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) April 23, 2020

Stats

Augustin has had injury and fitness issues since he moved to Leeds on loan in January, and has played just 49 minutes in the Championship, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.