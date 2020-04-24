Quick links

Arsenal

Everton

Premier League

Reported £30m Everton and Arsenal target discloses what he has told his agent

Subhankar Mondal
Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille, France.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Everton have been linked with Gabriel.

Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Montpellier HSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 13, 2019 in Lille, France.

Lille defender Gabriel has told UOL that he has told his agent that he does not want to know about interest in him, amid speculation regarding Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to The Guardian, Everton are interested in signing Gabriel from Lille in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that 22-year-old defender will cost £30 million in transfer fees.

 

Le10 Sport has claimed of interest in the youngster from Arsenal, while UOL has reported that Chelsea want the Brazilian.

Gabriel told UOL: “I follow, but I try to stay apart. I always tell my agents that, at this moment, I want to know as little as possible so as not to lose focus on the pitch.

“I’m happy to see my name being speculated with great teams. It’s the demonstration that the work done so far has been good.

“I also see many fans of the two teams (Everton and Chelsea) commenting on my posts on Instagram [laughs]. It gets to be funny.”

Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille, France.

Stats

Gabriel has made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster also played six times in the Champions League for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Lille are fourth in the Ligue 1 table at the moment with 49 points from 28 matches.

Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes of Lille during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon, OL) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 8, 2020 in Villeneuve d'Ascq near...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch