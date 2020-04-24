Reported £30m Everton and Arsenal target discloses what he has told his agent

Arsenal and Everton have been linked with Gabriel.

Lille defender Gabriel has told UOL that he has told his agent that he does not want to know about interest in him, amid speculation regarding Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to The Guardian, Everton are interested in signing Gabriel from Lille in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that 22-year-old defender will cost £30 million in transfer fees.

Le10 Sport has claimed of interest in the youngster from Arsenal, while UOL has reported that Chelsea want the Brazilian.

Gabriel told UOL: “I follow, but I try to stay apart. I always tell my agents that, at this moment, I want to know as little as possible so as not to lose focus on the pitch.

“I’m happy to see my name being speculated with great teams. It’s the demonstration that the work done so far has been good.

“I also see many fans of the two teams (Everton and Chelsea) commenting on my posts on Instagram [laughs]. It gets to be funny.”

Stats

Gabriel has made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster also played six times in the Champions League for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Lille are fourth in the Ligue 1 table at the moment with 49 points from 28 matches.