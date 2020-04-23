TikTok: What is the Wine Glass Challenge? Be prepared to get very wet!

If you need a bit of afternoon entertainment in quarantine, this new TikTok challenge is definitely a good one to try, but be ready to get a bit messy.

TikTok has another new challenge to try whilst you're stuck at home with your family in lockdown, and this one involves wine!

Well not exactly, it involves a wine glass. You won't actually be drinking wine unfortunately, and in this challenge we're swapping the wine for water.

The TikTok Wine Glass Challenge will definitely entertain you for a while, and it'll take a lot of tries to get it perfect. But only do it if you don't mind getting wet!

What is the Wine Glass Challenge?

The challenge involves two people sitting one behind the other. The person at the front balances a wine glass on their face and leans back, trying to pour the liquid from the glass into the mouth of the person behind.

Lots of people also choose to use the popular coronavirus TikTok song 'Bored in the house' when posting the challenge.

How to do the Wine Glass Challenge

Find a friend or family member who is up for a challenge and doesn't mind getting a bit wet!

Fill up a wine glass with any liquid, but water will definitely be the least messy.

Set up a camera on a tripod or ask someone to film you.

Both sit one in front of the other with crossed legs.

The person at the front should balance the wine glass on their face.

Then, start leaning back slowly towards the person behind.

The person behind should get ready to try and catch the water in their mouth.

It will most likely take a lot of tries to get it right, and the person at the back will get very wet.

Or worst case scenario, the glass will smash!

Try this other really difficult TikTok Wine Glass Challenge

There's another Wine Glass Challenge, and this one's really difficult.

First, you have to make a wine glass shape on your table or floor out of matchsticks. Then put something inside the wine glass.

The challenge is to try and get the object out of the wine glass and make a new wine glass shape by only moving two of the sticks.

It's actually really easy when you realise how to do it! But you will definitely be stuck there for hours trying to work out how to do it.

