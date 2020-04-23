How to make TikTok's White Claw Slushie - recipe here!

With the weather finally turning from cold winter to sunny spring, an alcoholic slushie recipe is just what we all need.

Everyone remembers drinking slushie's as a child, those flavoured ice drinks that are usually served in a plastic cup at parties or fairgrounds.

Well TikTok users are adapting the popular children's drink to be a bit more adult friendly, and by that we mean adding alcohol.

Apparently the fizzy alcoholic drink White Claw tastes great when turned into a slushie, and here's exactly how to make it.

What is a TikTok White Claw Slushie?

A white claw slushie is a regular slushie but with added alcohol.

It consists of ice, fruit, a spirit of your choice, and the main ingredient, White Claw, and people are showing you just how to make one on TikTok.

How to make a White Claw Slushie

Half fill a blender with ice.

Add one can of White Claw.

Choose a spirit of your choice and add a shot of it. Popular options are vodka or tequila.

Add some fruit. Most people use berries.

Blend.

Then pour into a glass and there you have it, your very own White Claw Slushie!

White Claw almost sold out in America!

When the TikTok trend first became popular in September 2019, so many people went out to buy the alcoholic seltzer drink that America almost ran out.

Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw's senior vice president of marketing, told CNN Business that "White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted."

Hopefully the company have got their stock levels under control this time as it seems like the trend is definitely back for summer 2020!

