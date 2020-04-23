The world needs a Which Glee Character Are You Filter!

Unfortunately, there isn't a Which Glee Character Are You Filter available on Instagram yet. But hopefully one day there will be and we can all live our dream of being a character from Glee! If that day ever did come, here's exactly how a Glee Filter would work.

Who remembers Glee? That American musical comedy show that followed the story of the music club New Directions as they navigate their way through high school and compete in choir competitions.

Glee aired from 2009 to 2015, boasted a huge cast and was one of the most popular teenage shows of the decade. And it seems that even five years after the series finished, it's still just as popular. Because now in the age of social media, people are demanding that there be a Which Glee Character Are you Instagram Filter!

Instagram's virtual reality filters are all the craze at the moment, and there's definitely space for a glee filter in the mix.

How would a Glee Character Instagram Filter work?

The filter would be one of Instagram's popular 'which are you' filters, where there is a list of different options all following the same theme, and Instagram randomly chooses one.

We've already had a lot of these types of filters, from What Disney Character Are You, to What Avenger, or even What Type of Cheese!

A Glee filter would follow the same theme, with photos of all the different Glee characters, allowing Instagram users to find out which glee character you are.

How would you find a Glee Character Filter on Instagram?

Someone would have to make the filter first. But actually, anyone can make an Instagram filter and it's really easy to do! All you have to do is download a feature called Spark AR Studio onto your computer. So if you want a Glee Filter that badly, you could always make one yourself. But if not, I'm sure someone else will make one eventually.

Once someone has made the filter, you would just search it into the 'Browse Effects' section of Instagram. Then apply it, and film your Instagram video.

Some Glee Filters do already exist on Instagram and Snapchat!

If you just can't wait any longer for a Glee filter, then why don't you try one of the ones that already do exist. There aren't any 'What Character Are You' type filters, but there are still some Glee related ones.

On Instagram, add to your story, then scroll along to the magnifying glass icon and 'Browse Effects'. Search the word 'Glee' and see what filters there already are.

On Snapchat, go onto your camera screen and click on 'Explore' to search the filters. Search the word 'Glee' again and see what you can find.

Keep looking because you never know, one day a Which Glee Character Are You Instagram Filter might just appear!

ok but i found this glee filter on instagram and omg pic.twitter.com/3uZIPL2BqO — cricri (@hardinaesthetic) April 2, 2020