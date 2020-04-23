Where was Van Der Valk (2020) filmed? ITV's classic cop reamke was filmed entirely on location!

Van Der Valk is returning to our screens in 2020 but where was the series filmed?

ITV has always had a penchant for creating captivating drama series and in 2020, a classic name is returning to ITV's schedules.

Van Der Valk originally made its ITV debut back in the 1970s but now, in April 2020, the crime drama is receiving a modern re-telling.

The series is set to star Marc Warren as the titular lead and the show comes hot on the heels of Quiz, the dramatisation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's coughing controversy, which became the most-watched drama of 2020 so far with over 9 million viewers.

The ITV big-wigs will no doubt be hoping that their returning crime drama can entice a similar audience figure.

To do so, a lot of effort has been made in making Van Der Valk as authentic as possible, something that is translated well by the series' filming location.

Van Der Valk on ITV

Van Der Valk arrives on ITV at 8pm on Sunday, April 26th.

The miniseries will feature three episodes in total, all coming in at 90 minutes in length, similar to programmes such as Endeavour.

Van Der Valk tells the story of a Dutch detective by the name of Piet Van Der Valk (Marc Warren) as he and a dynamic team of police work to keep Amsterdam's street free from crime.

The series is a modern reimagining of the classic Van Der Valk series which ran from 1972 to 1992, which itself was an adaptation of the Nicolas Freeling novel series.

Where was Van Der Valk filmed?

ITV's Van Der Valk was filmed entirely on location in Amsterdam

A lot can be said for making a TV series or film feel authentic and in the case of Van Der Valk, the only way of doing that was to film in Amsterdam itself.

You can't replicate those iconic bridges any other way after all.

Exact filming locations have not been disclosed ahead of the series' release but eagle-eyed fans will surely be able to spot some key landmarks and recognisable canals.

Other productions filmed in Amsterdam

While Van Der Valk may be one of the more recent TV series filmed in the historic Dutch city, it's far from the only production to have filmed there.

Other notable films and TV series to have shot on location in Amsterdam, according to IMDb, include The Hitman's Bodyguard, The Fault in Our Stars, Sens8, Bad Boys II and Diamonds Are Forever.

The best of the bunch, however, in this writer's opinion, is the Only Fools and Horses episode, To Hull and Back, which saw Del Boy, Rodney and Uncle Albert venture to Amsterdam on a diamond smuggling job.

Van Der Valk, meanwhile, launches at 8pm on ITV on April 26th, 2020 while episodes will be arriving weekly after that until May 10th.