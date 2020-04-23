What did Vaughan Gething say? Welsh health minister makes a mistake

The comments have made headlines, but what did Vaughan Gething say?

What did Vaughan Gething say?

Vaughan Gething was engaged in a videoconference for the Welsh assembly along with a number of other members.

However, apparently having left his microphone switched on, his colleagues heard him begin to rant about Jenny Rathbone, a Labour assembly member.

In a rather shocking moment, he can be heard saying: “What the f**k is the matter with her?” before going to complain about questions she’d asked previously.

To little surprise, other members then began commenting on the situation in an attempt to diffuse it: “I think Vaughan Gething needs to turn his microphone off... Vaughan Gething needs to turn his microphone off.”

The call was then abruptly concluded, and The Guardian notes that the opposition party Plaid Cymru called for Gething to resign afterwards. Check out the video below:

Vaughan Gething apologises

ITV notes that Vaughan has since commented on his actions: "I’m obviously embarrassed about my comments at the end of questions today."

He added: "I’ve sent a message apologising and offered to speak to Jenny Rathbone if she wishes to do so. It is an unwelcome distraction at a time of unprecedented challenge."

The source also includes comment from a Welsh liberal democrat spokesperson: "He should not have made those remarks, whether his microphone was muted or not. However, we all need to be focusing on what is most important – tackling this deadly pandemic by ensuring we increase testing and give families and businesses the support they need."

I’m obviously embarrassed about my comments at the end of questions today. I’ve sent a message apologising and offered to speak to @JennyRathbone if she wishes to do so. It is an unwelcome distraction at a time of unprecedented challenge. — Vaughan Gething AM (@vaughangething) April 22, 2020

Vaughan Gething: Reactions on Twitter

As anticipated, a number of people have taken to Twitter to share the reactions which the rant provoked, while some have also weighed in their more sincere thoughts.

Check out some tweets below:

Vaughan Gething's mic didn't just pick up a swear word. Far more damaging is the derogatory attitude he shows towards his colleague, and a troubling aversion to criticism. Democracy depends on effective scrutiny. She was doing her job. It's what backbenchers are *meant* to do. — Delyth Jewell AC/AM (@DelythJewellAM) April 22, 2020

I am living for these reactions to Vaughan Gething dropping the f bomb during the Senedd Zoom call. I'm Leanne. pic.twitter.com/H8Gvr2As5i — Jake (@direktaus) April 22, 2020

