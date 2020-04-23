Quick links

'We'd like to': Manager desperate to sign Everton star, but can't afford him

Danny Owen
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton could have a new first-choice right-back in Jonjoe Kenny - but will he stay in the Bundesliga for another year with Schalke?

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jonjoe Kenny during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on April 25, 2019 in Halewood, England.

David Wagner has admitted that Schalke have no chance of signing Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny on a permanent deal this summer but another year-long loan deal could still be a possibility, speaking to Sky Sports.

A Liverpool-born right-back who has risen through the ranks on the blue half of Stanley Park, Kenny is yet to establish himself as a key part of Everton’s first team plans despite winning the Premier League 2 title alongside Tom Davies, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But a loan spell in Germany has been the making of Kenny. The 23-year-old has been nothing short of a revelation in Gelsenkirchen, producing three assists in 23 Bundesliga games while earning cult hero status along the way.

Questions remain about what the immediate future holds for Kenny and, with the global health crisis threatening the very existence of many a Bundesliga outfit, a permanent move to the Veltins Arena appears to be off the table.

"He has done great for us since we signed him on loan. He's a regular starter, he's scored and given assists and he's a great bloke as well. He's highly respected in the dressing room and from our supporters,” hailed former Huddersfield Town boss Wagner.

Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 gestures during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 at WWK-Arena on November 3, 2019 in Augsburg, Germany.

"It looks like we won't have the financial power to buy him and if Everton like to sell him then we are more or less chanceless. We are very keen to keep him at our club, and if there is a chance to extend the loan then obviously we'd like to speak.

"But with all the clubs it's difficult to have conversations because nobody knows how much money we'll have next season.”

Everton have an option to but Djibril Sidibe from Monaco at the end of the campaign while, with Santiago Arias, Ola Aina and Bouna Sarr all linked in recent weeks, it seems that The Toffees are scouring the market for another potential option at right-back.

But they shouldn’t forget about a snarling Scouser with potential by the bucketload. Kenny could save Everton millions this summer.

Jonjoe Kenny of Schalke controls the ball during the DFB Cup second round match between Arminia Bielefeld and FC Schalke 04 at Schueco Arena on October 29, 2019 in Bielefeld, Germany.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

