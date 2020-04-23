'We'd like to': Manager desperate to sign Everton star, but can't afford him

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton could have a new first-choice right-back in Jonjoe Kenny - but will he stay in the Bundesliga for another year with Schalke?

David Wagner has admitted that Schalke have no chance of signing Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny on a permanent deal this summer but another year-long loan deal could still be a possibility, speaking to Sky Sports.

A Liverpool-born right-back who has risen through the ranks on the blue half of Stanley Park, Kenny is yet to establish himself as a key part of Everton’s first team plans despite winning the Premier League 2 title alongside Tom Davies, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But a loan spell in Germany has been the making of Kenny. The 23-year-old has been nothing short of a revelation in Gelsenkirchen, producing three assists in 23 Bundesliga games while earning cult hero status along the way.

Questions remain about what the immediate future holds for Kenny and, with the global health crisis threatening the very existence of many a Bundesliga outfit, a permanent move to the Veltins Arena appears to be off the table.

"He has done great for us since we signed him on loan. He's a regular starter, he's scored and given assists and he's a great bloke as well. He's highly respected in the dressing room and from our supporters,” hailed former Huddersfield Town boss Wagner.

"It looks like we won't have the financial power to buy him and if Everton like to sell him then we are more or less chanceless. We are very keen to keep him at our club, and if there is a chance to extend the loan then obviously we'd like to speak.

"But with all the clubs it's difficult to have conversations because nobody knows how much money we'll have next season.”

Everton have an option to but Djibril Sidibe from Monaco at the end of the campaign while, with Santiago Arias, Ola Aina and Bouna Sarr all linked in recent weeks, it seems that The Toffees are scouring the market for another potential option at right-back.

But they shouldn’t forget about a snarling Scouser with potential by the bucketload. Kenny could save Everton millions this summer.