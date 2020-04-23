Time to Hunt - who plays Jun-seok? South Korean Netflix gem is perfectly performed

Time to Hunt has arrived on our screens courtesy of Netflix, but who plays the part of Jun-seok?

The cinemas may be closed, but fortunately, we still have new films to tuck into.

During the lockdown, many of us have tried to think positively and fill the additional hours of free time with lots of great entertainment. There has been the opportunity to revisit old favourites and introduce members of our households to cinematic gems that have been gathering dust on the shelf for a little too long.

On the other hand, it's always great to stay up to date with new titles. Of course, Netflix has proven a huge help in encouraging us to do just that, unveiling new content in both film and television.

Recently, they invited us to catch Time to Hunt, directed by Sung-hyun Yoon.

It premiered at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year and received praise from both critics and audiences for its exciting approach to coming of age storytelling. The cast has also been celebrated, so let's take a moment to spotlight one of them...

Time to Hunt: Who plays Jun-seok?

In Time to Hunt, the character of Jun-seok is played Lee Jehoon.

The 35-year-old South Korean actor began starring indie projects and soon began to appear in more mainstream efforts throughout the last decade.

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in the 2006 film Marrying the Mafia III (he played Mart Employee).

In the 2000s, he also appeared in such shorts as Ah, Man (Hero), Just Friends? and the 2009 horror-drama film Be with Me (Se-Young).

As for the 2010s, he kickstarted the decade landing a role in the TV mini-series Three Sisters (Eun-Kuk Kim) and Sung-hyun Yoon's criminally underrated 2020 film Bleak Night (Gi-Tae), which tells the story of three best friends whose lives are changed forever. It offers a great and confrontational exploration of the effects of bullying.

Moving on, he starred in such films as Finding Mr. Destiny (Woo-Hyung), The Front Line (Shin II-Young), Architecture 101 (Seung-min - Past), Ghost Sweepers (Suk-hyun), An Ethics Lesson (Jung-Hoon), My Paparotti (Jang-Ho), Tamjung Hong Gil-dong: Sarajin Ma-eul (Hong Gil-dong), Anarchist from Colony (Park Yeol) and 2017's I Can Speak (Park Min-jae).

In the realm of TV, on the other hand, highlights include Where Stars Land (Lee Soo-yeon), Tomorrow with You (Yoo So-joon), Signal (Park Hae-yeong) and Secret Door (Lee Sun).

