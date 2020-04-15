Who plays Jane in The Willoughbys? Netflix welcomes acting rookie Alessia Cara to original animation

Netflix has never been afraid of giving new acting talent a chance to shine and in casting Alessia Cara, that's exactly what they've done.

When Netflix first took off as a DVD rental and streaming service, its main job was to bring already well-known films and TV shows to its audience.

Now, Netflix is full of its own original content, from films and TV dramas to docuseries and reality TV.

In April 2020, the latest of Netflix's original films hit the streaming service in the form of The Willoughbys.

The animated family comedy features a host of well-known actors including Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph and Terry Crews among others.

But, stealing the show in The Willoughbys is the character Jane, but just who is this rookie actor playing Jane?

The Willoughbys on Netflix

The Willoughbys released on Netflix on April 22nd.

The film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Lois Lowry, tells the story of the somewhat dysfunctional Willoughby family.

While Mr and Mrs Willoughby have plenty of love for each other, their kids (Tim, Jane and the Barnabys) are often forgotten about and, as a result, the four children hatch a plan to rid themselves of their selfish parents.

Who plays Jane in The Willoughbys?

Taking on the role of Jane in the film is Alessia Cara.

The 23-year-old Canadian is a singer-songwriter by trade and her Netflix appearance in The Willoughbys is actually her first major acting role.

Born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, Alessia is of Italian descent and has been on the path to becoming a performer since a very young age.

At the age of 10, Alessia started learning the guitar and when she turned 13 began posting covers of her favourite songs on YouTube. Alessia's first official single was released in 2014 and was followed by her debut album in 2015.

Since then, Alessia has become a bona fide star of the music industry and even has a Grammy Award to her name after winning Best New Artist in 2018.

Alessia Cara: Films and TV

As mentioned, The Willoughbys is Alessia Cara's first major acting role and it comes in a sizable production alongside some big names.

According to Alessia Cara in the video above, she caught the attention of Bron Studios thanks to an interview appearance opposite Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

On top of acting in the film, Alessia also wrote a song, titled I Choose, which would be used in the film.

While The Willoughbys may be her first acting role, it isn't the first time Alessia has been involved in the making of a film. In 2016, she performed the pop version of How Far I'll Go which appeared during the end credits of the Disney film, Moana.

With an impressive acting debut under her belt, we wouldn't be surprised to see Alessia pop up in another film before too long.

Until then, The Willoughbys, starring Alessia Cara, is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 22nd.