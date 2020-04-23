'That's the wrong way': Some Magpies fans aren't happy with player new owners want

Newcastle United are said to be interested in making an eye-catching swoop for Edinson Cavani.

Newcastle United fans have ended up having a mixed reaction to reports that they could move for Edinson Cavani.

Cavani looks set to be available on a free transfer this summer, with his contract at PSG coming to an end.

ESPN claim that Newcastle’s new owners have already identified the Uruguayan international as a potential target, but the rumours have not gone down as well as they may have anticipated.

While Cavani would be a high profile signing for Newcastle, some supporters have doubts over whether he is the type of player they should be targeting.

And some Newcastle fans claim that they would be better off looking at other options, who still have more years ahead of them in their careers.

Cavani is 33 and willian is 31 why would we go for them? — Alex (@NUFC__Alex) April 21, 2020

I’d take Willian in a heartbeat. Not Cavani though, his wage demands would be astronomical. He’s on something silly like 450k per week. I don’t want to be that kind of club. — nufc_seb (@nufc_seb) April 21, 2020

Wouldn’t sign the likes of Willian, Cavani or Vidal personally. Strike me as ageing players just looking for that one last big contract, all about the money for that lot. Should look towards young, hungry players who would want to come and succeed. Players like Grealish etc. — Micky Williams (@MickyW1982) April 21, 2020

Cavani is pushing 34 and on wages of approx 400k a week plus. I know we’ll have financial clout but to me, that’s the wrong way to go about things. Yes, spend money, but sensibly. #NufcTakeover — nufc_seb (@nufc_seb) April 21, 2020

I absolutely agree just don’t think it’s the right fit for us now, would prefer Dembele from Lyon or if we going to pay top wages for cavani put it to a transfer fee for a regular scorer — Michael Stitt (@MichaelStitt12) April 21, 2020

Probably dreaming, but the sheer thought of Edinson Cavani playing for Newcastle United. Seriously #NUFC — NICKY (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) April 22, 2020

1 or 2 seasons be good start . Players would be more attracted if they seen a star like cavani join — James Rae ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫ (@jrae1990) April 21, 2020

Just imagine. St max, miggy and then martens/cavani. The balls in would be lethal #NUFC #cans — rpw (@russting93) April 21, 2020

Cavani is now 33, and his form has dipped this season, as he has just seven goals in 22 games.

However, with Newcastle struggling so badly for goals, there is no doubting that Cavani would be an upgrade on any of the Magpies’ current striking options, if he was to arrive.