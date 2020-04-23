Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'That's the wrong way': Some Magpies fans aren't happy with player new owners want

John Verrall
Edinson Cavani of PSG celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Celtic and Paris Saint Germain at Celtic Park on September 12, 2017 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are said to be interested in making an eye-catching swoop for Edinson Cavani.

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his team's third goal, to equal the club's top scorer, during the French L1 football match between Paris...

Newcastle United fans have ended up having a mixed reaction to reports that they could move for Edinson Cavani.

Cavani looks set to be available on a free transfer this summer, with his contract at PSG coming to an end.

ESPN claim that Newcastle’s new owners have already identified the Uruguayan international as a potential target, but the rumours have not gone down as well as they may have anticipated.

 

While Cavani would be a high profile signing for Newcastle, some supporters have doubts over whether he is the type of player they should be targeting.

And some Newcastle fans claim that they would be better off looking at other options, who still have more years ahead of them in their careers.

Cavani is now 33, and his form has dipped this season, as he has just seven goals in 22 games.

However, with Newcastle struggling so badly for goals, there is no doubting that Cavani would be an upgrade on any of the Magpies’ current striking options, if he was to arrive.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch