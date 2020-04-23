Quick links

‘Terrific’ Arsenal player reportedly has Bundesliga interest, Arteta wanted him at Manchester City

Subhankar Mondal
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly in demand.

According to Goal.com, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has interest from clubs in Germany.

It has been reported that the Switzerland international almost left Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

 

Stats

Xhaka has made 22 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old former Basel and Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder has also played four times in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Controversy

Xhaka was involved in a huge controversy earlier this season. As reported by Sky Sports, the Switzerland international gestured towards the Arsenal fans and swore at them after he was jeered as he was being substituted against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder has since re-established himself in the Gunners team, and the controversy is now in the past.

Back in December 2019, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said that Xhaka is a “terrific player”, and added that he wanted to sign him for Manchester City when he was going there to start his coaching role, as quoted in The Guardian.

Mikel Arteta the manager

