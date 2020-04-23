Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'So, so good' player reportedly holding talks over Liverpool move

Subhankar Mondal
Jordan Pickford of Everton fails to save a shot from Willian of Chelsea (not pictured) which leads to the third goal for Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and...
Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly wanted by Liverpool.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian in the summer transfer window.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season and will become a free agent this summer.

 

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, is negotiating with Liverpool under “very favourable conditions”.

Good signing for Liverpool?

It is not clear when the summer transfer window will open amid the current health crisis, but there is no doubt that Willian would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool on a free transfer.

Willian of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

The 31-year-old knows the Premier League inside out, scores goals, creates chances, and there is a lot more to come from the Brazilian, who is “so, so good” when “he gets the ball at his feet”, according to Newcastle United legend and BBC pundit Alan Shearer (click here to read more).

True, Liverpool have a very good attacking unit, but like all top clubs, they should be looking to make their squad better.

Willian of Chelsea (L) and Kortney Hause of Wolves (R) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

