‘So, so good’ player reportedly holding talks over Liverpool move

Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly wanted by Liverpool.

According to Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian in the summer transfer window.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season and will become a free agent this summer.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, is negotiating with Liverpool under “very favourable conditions”.

Good signing for Liverpool?

It is not clear when the summer transfer window will open amid the current health crisis, but there is no doubt that Willian would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old knows the Premier League inside out, scores goals, creates chances, and there is a lot more to come from the Brazilian, who is “so, so good” when “he gets the ball at his feet”, according to Newcastle United legend and BBC pundit Alan Shearer (click here to read more).

True, Liverpool have a very good attacking unit, but like all top clubs, they should be looking to make their squad better.