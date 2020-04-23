Report: Inter Milan join the race for reported Arsenal target Tolisso

The Gunners were said to be interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder.

FootMercato claimed earlier this month that Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has had a torrid time in the Bundesliga recently due to a series of injuries. Tolisso has started just eight games in the last 18 months which is a worrying record.

Arsenal, who are said to be on the lookout for a central midfielder, would be a good place for Tolisso to kickstart his career but he now has more than just one offer.

Calcio Mercato have claimed that Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are very keen to sign the former Lyon midfielder who joined Bayern Munich for a club-record £35 million fee back in the summer of 2017.

The report also says that Inter are not bothered by Tolisso's injury history or the fact that he might need surgery on his ankle soon. That might just sway the deal towards Inter which means Arsenal will have to look elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta's side could still lose Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard could return to Real Madrid in the summer if the Gunners fail to reach an agreement with him and the Galacticos.

Mesut Ozil will soon enter the final year of his contract while Lucas Torreira has been constantly linked with a move back to Italy. Young Joe Willock, as talented as he is, is still not ready to be a regular starter which makes the need for a new midfielder high.

The risks outweigh the rewards when it comes to Tolisso for Arsenal and with Inter now prepared to offer him a chance, it is likely that Conte's side will come out victorious in the Frenchman's pursuit.