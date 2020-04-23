Quick links

Leeds United

Robbie Fowler reacts on Twitter to Leeds United's Norman Hunter announcement

Olly Dawes
General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United have paid tribute to club legend Norman Hunter.

Former Leeds United player Norman Hunter talks to exhibitors on the SportMind stand during day 1 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 4,...

Leeds United sadly lost club legend Norman Hunter last week, but the club have paid a fitting tribute to him today.

Hunter was a club legend at Elland Road, racking up a staggering 726 appearances and 21 goals for Leeds having come up through the club's ranks.

Hunter enjoyed a glittering career; he won two top-flight league titles with Leeds, the second division, the FA Cup and the League Cup, as well as winning the World Cup with England in 1966.

 

On a personal level, Hunter won Leeds United's Player of the Year award in 1971, as well as PFA Players' Player of the Year in the 1973-74 season – the same season he was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Hunter is one of the true Leeds legends, and all were concerned when news broke that Hunter had sadly tested positive for COVID-19, with well-wishes sent from all corners of football.

Leeds sadly announced Hunter passed away last week, and the club have today announced that they have renamed the South Stand at Elland Road in his honour.

Marvin Hinton (R) and Ken Shellito (L) battle for the ball with Norman Hunter (C) during the match between Chelsea and Leeds United on November 6, 1965 at Stamford Bridge stadium at London,...

The decision has been praised by Leeds fans who will be feeling Hunter's passing, and former players have also taken to Twitter to praise the club.

Robbie Fowler applauded the move and said Leeds are 'definitely marching on together', with Nigel Martyn believing it's a 'very fitting tribute' for such a legend.

Jon Newsome added that Hunter deserves this, and it now means that his legacy will go on at Elland Road and he will simply never be forgotten.

Olly Dawes

