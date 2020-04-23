Quick links

Robbie Fowler has picked Liverpool’s best player this season… it’s not Jordan Henderson

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler pose at the Park Hyatt Hotel on January 6, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.
Subhankar Mondal
Sadio Mane has been superb for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool this season.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur

Robbie Fowler has picked Sadio Mane as his Liverpool Player of the Season on Twitter.

The former Liverpool striker has chosen the Senegal international forward ahead of his teammates Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk among others.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mane has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Premier League matches for Liverpool so far this season.

The former Southampton star has also scored two goals and provided one assist in eight Champions League games for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

TOPSHOT - Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (R) challenges Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson (L), a challenge for which he is sent off, during the English Premier...

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, as many as 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is unclear when the season will get back underway.

If and when the campaign gets back underway, Liverpool will be determined to get the job and win the title for the first time in the Premier League.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates with Georginio Wijnaldum (left) after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at...

