Reported Liverpool plan for Leeds United star should make player resistant to transfer: Our view

Liverpool are said to be considering Leeds star

Kalvin Phillips has shone over the past two seasons under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

His performances have caught attention, and Bleacher Report claim Liverpool want to sign him.

The one problem is that the Reds want him to bolster their squad, rather than making him a key part of it.

Perhaps Phillips would be wrong to assume he could just walk into the Liverpool first team, but this is the role he has at Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa has built his system around Phillips, and that has allowed him to shine.

At Liverpool, it would not be the same, certainly not at first.

It stands to reason that Phillips' plans will be dictated by Leeds' fate.

He will want to play in the Premier League, and Leeds remain in a good position to win promotion, topping the Championship with nine games remaining.

Phillips is more likely tied to Bielsa. If they do not go up, Bielsa may convince him to stay, but if the Argentine leaves, Phillips' future likely lies away from Elland Road too.

But as it stands, Phillips has to trust in the methods which have turned him into a star, and leaving Bielsa would be a mistake.

The Leeds manager has helped Phillips get into contention for the England squad, from the Championship. No mean feat.

So to turn his back on that could backfire, especially when he is just wanted to be a squad player.